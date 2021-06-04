Police, families plea for information in Miami mass shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Miami's top officials and relatives of the victims are pleading with the community to offer information to find the suspects in a Memorial Day weekend mass shooting that killed three people and wounded 20 others outside. Police have made no arrests.

“We are issuing an official call to action to speak up and say something,” Ashley Gantt told The Associated Press on Friday. Gantt is a cousin of Desmond Owens, one of the three people who died in the shooting outside a banquet hall, and an attorney representing his family.

“It was so many people, friends, loved ones," she said. “The pain and the suffering is reverberating throughout our community. No one deserves to lose their loved ones like this in such a senseless act.”

Miami-Dade County's top prosecutor, Katherine Rundle, also made a plea to the community as police say they’re focusing on rivalry between local rappers in their investigation. Rundle acknowledged the challenges for police given the climate of violent retribution and general mistrust in law enforcement.