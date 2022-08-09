Police: Executive had weapons stockpile in hospital closet

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The marketing director of a northern New Jersey hospital is facing weapons charges after a bomb threat yielded what police said was a cache of weapons in the hospital.

According to police in Secaucus, the bomb threat — which later was determined to be bogus — was called in to Hudson Regional Hospital on July 18. During a search, bomb detection dogs led investigators to an unlocked office closet containing dozens of firearms.

Among the weapons were 11 handguns and 27 rifles or shotguns, according to police. The closet also contained a .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine that was determined to be an assault rifle, and a 14-round high-capacity handgun magazine.

On Sunday, police arrested Reuven Alonalayoff at Newark Liberty International Airport. The 46-year-old Elmwood Park resident is charged with possession of an assault rifle and possession of two high-capacity magazines.

Alonalayoff was tentatively scheduled to make a court appearance Aug. 22. It wasn't known if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges. A cell phone message was left Tuesday on a number listed for him. A message seeking comment was left with the hospital.