HOUSTON (AP) — Police: Employee at Houston charter school shot on campus by former student, 25.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
HOUSTON (AP) — Police: Employee at Houston charter school shot on campus by former student, 25.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2014 after buying an ax the day before trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he'd met on a fetish website.
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in Montana.
R. Kelly was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
"He said, 'This is our trip of a lifetime and we're so looking forward to it,'" recalled Don Varnadoe's boss.
Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price.
Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and suspend the debt limit to avoid a default, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown are likely to try again.
Johnny Peluyera's mother told a judge he was a joy to be around and always knew how to make people laugh.
After years of fruitless searches, US wildlife officials say the celebrated ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species are extinct. Get the morning's top headlines here.
Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.