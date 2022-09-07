Police, elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers list; SC GOP removes rape, incest exceptions; Sue Bird's career ends

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Record hot temperature threat remains for the West as Hurricane Earl and Hurricane Kay approach Bermuda and Mexico respectively. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Sept. 7
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.
The South Carolina Senate’s debate Wednesday on an abortion ban that no longer includes exceptions for pregnancies’ caused by rape and incest is likely to leave Republicans facing off with each other. On the one side are a core group who think any abortion ends a life. On the other are conservatives who after digesting what has happened elsewhere after Roe v. Wade was overturned. They don’t want to have 14-year-old rape victims to give birth or force a mother to carry to term a fetus that could not live outside the womb. The Senate is expected to debate a number of possible changes to the bill and the rape and incest exceptions could be restored.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday. Russia’s ambassador to China told reporters Wednesday that the two leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16. Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February. That was weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia’s plan to launch what Moscow is calling “a special military operation” in Ukraine.
A Ukrainian official says Russian has renewed its shelling in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. The attack Wednesday comes a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was fired on with rockets and heavy artillery. The report couldn't be independently verified. The fighting near the plant has caused international alarm amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.
A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid has managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up air conditioners — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees. Power grid managers issued a Stage 3 emergency alert — one step below ordering rotating blackouts — and pleaded with people to reduce their electrical use. Demand reached an all-time high but the alert was canceled at 8 p.m. without major outages. Forecasters say extreme heat will continue in many Western areas through the week.
A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state's attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, potentially dooming the party’s chances of winning in November.
A little-known federal judge appointed to the bench two years ago by Donald Trump is in the spotlight this week over her decision to hand the former president a major procedural win. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted a request by Trump's legal team for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida property. Cannon previously served as a federal prosecutor. Born in Colombia, Cannon came to the United States as a child, graduating from Duke University and the University of Michigan School of Law. The Federalist Society member said “no” when asked by senators if she had any discussions “about loyalty to President Trump.”
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is holding her first Cabinet meeting. She has appointed a government diverse in race and gender and united in its support for the new leader’s free-market views. Truss will face her first Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Truss was appointed prime minister on Tuesday and immediately put her stamp on the government. For the first time, none of the U.K.’s “great offices of state” – prime minister, chancellor, foreign secretary and home secretary – is held by a white man. Kwasi Kwarteng was named Britain's first Black Treasury chief, James Cleverly, whose mother is from Sierra Leone, is foreign secretary and Suella Braverman, who has Indian heritage, is home secretary.
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Tuesday that a body found during a search the day before is a woman who was abducted and forced into an SUV during an early morning jog. Police said on Twitter that investigators identified the body of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a school teacher and granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman. The body was found Monday after a series of searches for the woman who was kidnapped around 4 a.m. Friday. U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday. Court records showed Abston also has been charged with first-degree murder. He's scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.
A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the crash victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday's crash. The other nine remain missing. Killed was Ross Andrew Mickel, founder of Woodinville-based Ross Andrew Winery, and his family. Also killed was Spokane activist Sandy Williams, a lecturer, filmmaker and editor of The Black Lens, an African American-focused newspaper. The plane went down off Whidbey Island. The NTSB is investigating.
Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Children began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn, walking through newly installed 8-foot (2.4-meter) metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Colorful flags hung inside the hallways, and teachers wore turquoise shirts that read “Together We Rise & Together We Are Better” on the back. State troopers were parked on every corner outside the school. The district announced in late June that the scene of the assault, Robb Elementary, would be permanently closed.
Sue Bird’s career came to an end as Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, and the Las Vegas Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 97-92 win over the Seattle Storm in Game 4 of their semifinal series. The Aces won the best-of-five series 3-1, all the games tense, pressure-packed and filled with spectacular shot-making. The Aces ended up making more, most notably Gray, who made five of six shots down the stretch and scored 12 of the final 20 points for the Aces. It will be the third Finals appearance in franchise history for Las Vegas.
Karen Khachanov has advanced to the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career by edging Nick Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at the U.S. Open. Kyrgios could not quite follow up his victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev. The match began Tuesday night and concluded after midnight on Wednesday at a rowdy Arthur Ashe Stadium. Early in the match, two spectators were kicked out after one gave the other a haircut in the stands. The No. 27-seeded Khachanov will face No. 5 Casper Ruud on Friday for a berth in the championship match.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
People are also reading…
TODAY IN HISTORY
The widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy said his assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, should not be released from prison; the statement further roiled a f…
In 1980, John McEnroe beats Bjorn Borg of Sweden to win his second straight U.S. Open men’s title. See more sports moments from this date:
***