 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Dunkin' customer, 77, fatally punched by employee who said man used racial slur
0 comments
spotlight AP

Police: Dunkin' customer, 77, fatally punched by employee who said man used racial slur

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police said a Dunkin' store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.

The victim, a man who police did not name, was punched May 4 and died Friday. That led to a manslaughter charge against 27-year-old Corey Pujols, who worked at the store.

Pujols told police that the man was "extremely rude" the day of the punch and had called him a racial slur. Pujols, who is Black, said he confronted the man about the slur, at which point the 77-year-old repeated it. The slur was not described further by police.

A Tampa Police Department report says after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor. The Tampa Bay Times reports an autopsy shows the man suffered a skull fracture and brain contusions.

Pujols was jailed Tuesday without bail on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a person older than 65, which carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence. Jail records show a public defender will be appointed to represent him.

A Dunkin' spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday.

***

Some top headlines this morning: May 12

+26
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
National
AP

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

  • By CATHY BUSSEWITZ, JEFF AMY and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fifth day Tuesday.

Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riot
National Politics
AP

Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riot

  • By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two senior Trump administration officials plan to defend their actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol when they appear before Congress, with former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller standing behind every decision he made that day.

+4
Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery's past troubles
National
AP

Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery's past troubles

  • By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a white father and son charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery are asking a judge to allow evidence of the slain Black man's past problems to be presented when their clients stand trial for murder.

+9
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
National Politics
AP

Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

  • By BRIAN SLODYSKO and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the U.S. Senate mounted an aggressive case against Democrats' sweeping election and voter-access legislation, pushing to roll back proposals for automatic registration, 24-hour ballot drop boxes and other changes in an increasingly charged national debate.

+10
Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn't invited to party
National
AP

Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn't invited to party

  • By THOMAS PEIPERT Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man who fatally shot six people at a Colorado birthday party before killing himself was upset after not being invited to the weekend gathering thrown by his girlfriend’s family, police said Tuesday, calling the shooting an act of domestic violence.

+9
Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo
World
AP

Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo

  • By MARIA CHENG and AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BENI, Congo (AP) — When Shekinah was working as a nurse’s aide in northeastern Congo in January 2019, she said, she was offered a job from a World Health Organization doctor at double her salary — in exchange for sex.

+4
'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths
National
AP

'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

  • By JOHN RABY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former nursing assistant who killed seven elderly veterans with fatal injections of insulin at a West Virginia hospital was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday by a federal judge who called her "the monster that no one sees coming.”

+2
'Saboteur,' ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106
National
AP

'Saboteur,' ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106

  • By LYNN ELBER and MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lloyd, whose role as kindly Dr. Daniel Auschlander on TV’s “St. Elsewhere” was a single chapter in a distinguished stage and screen career that put him in the company of Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin and other greats, has died. He was 106.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ansborough Avenue Crash

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News