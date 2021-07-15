Police: 'Double suicide' at Gianni Versace's former mansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two men apparently killed themselves, police said, in a suite at the Miami Beach hotel that Gianni Versace turned into his mansion, nearly 24 years to the day before the fashion designer died on the building's front steps.

Their bodies were found by housekeeping on Wednesday, the eve of the anniversary of Versace's slaying by a suspected serial killer. A preliminary investigation ruled it “an apparent double suicide,” Miami Beach spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Thursday in an email.

The scene was contained to the suite, and detectives are still investigating the deaths of Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, New Jersey, and Alexander Gross, 30, of York, Pennsylvania, police said.

Versace was gunned down on the morning of July 15, 1997, as he returned home from the News Cafe, a few blocks down Ocean Drive. Andrew Cunanan, who was suspected of killing four gay men from Minneapolis to New Jersey, shot him twice in the head at point-blank range.