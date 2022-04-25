 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Deputy kills man in stolen pickup truck after chase

LABADIEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man who backed a stolen pickup truck toward deputies and into two police cars after a chase, state police said.

Rhett Thibodeaux, 26, of Larose died at a hospital after the shooting Sunday morning about 55 miles (nearly 90 kilometers) west of New Orleans, according to Louisiana State Police.

A police statement said Assumption Parish deputies tried to stop the stolen Ford F-450 while it headed east on Louisiana Highway 398, but the driver kept going

After a brief chase, the truck stopped in the road and deputies stopped behind it. Police said Thibodeaux then put the pickup into reverse and a deputy then shot at the truck.

Thibodeaux was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans, which includes the regional trauma center.

No deputies were injured.

