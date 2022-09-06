Police correct timeline in fatal stabbing of Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police on Tuesday released a photo of a vehicle that could have been used by a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigator reporter.

They also said Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German apparently was killed Friday and not Saturday as previously reported by police.

“We were not notified (of the murder) until Saturday morning,” Capt. Dori Koren, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan police, said during a news conference Tuesday.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call.

German died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

Police said German apparently was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing and it was an isolated incident.

“We do believe the person was in the area earlier casing for other crimes,” Koren said.

Police released surveillance images Monday of the possible suspect although the photos don’t show the person’s full face. The still images show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

On Tuesday, police showed a brief video of the possible suspect walking on a sidewalk in the same “construction attire” as the surveillance images, according to Koren.

Police also slowed a somewhat blurry still photo of a 2007-2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali four-door vehicle that had chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack that may be linked to the case.

Koren said police are asking for the public’s help finding any additional surveillance footage of the possible suspect taken between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. Friday near the crime scene.

“We have confidence in our investigation,” he said. “We have made tremendous progress, but we still have a long way to go.”

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

He was known for his stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others.

According to the Review-Journal, German held a master’s degree from Marquette University and was the author of the 2001 true-crime book “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss,” the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club fortune.