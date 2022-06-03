 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio fatally shot a 13-year-old who was driving a suspected stolen car early Friday and rammed it into a marked patrol car, officials said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In a statement, police say officers were answering a report of multiple gunshots fired about 1:30 a.m. when they found and tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Instead of stopping, the suspect vehicle accelerated toward an officer’s patrol car and slammed into it, according to the statement.

Another officer shot the young driver, who died at a hospital. Two other juveniles who were in the vehicle were not injured, police said.

No identities have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News