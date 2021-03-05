Police cleared of criminal wrongdoing in four shootings

The three other shootings involved Wilmington and New Castle County police officers.

Jabri Hunter was shot by Wilmington police officer Luis Vazquez in April after police found him passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle at an intersection.

Police said Hunter ignored commands to put the vehicle in park and roll the window down, and that officers saw him reach into his pants and believed he had a weapon. As the vehicle crept forward, one officer tried to break a window with his baton, resulting in a loud bang. At the same time, Vazquez saw Hunter quickly move his hands from his pants, according to police.

“The loud bang ... coupled with the sudden movement of Hunter’s hands from his pants led Officer Vazquez to believe Hunter was shooting,” investigators wrote.

Vazquez, standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, fired three times, striking Hunter in the shoulder and torso.

Investigators said Vazquez’s belief that officers on the driver’s side of the vehicle were being fired upon was not negligent under the circumstances.