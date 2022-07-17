 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

  • 0
Comedy Club-Shot Fired

In this April 20, 2020, photo, comedian Craig Robinson performs at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles. A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina Saturday night, July 16, 2022 shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

 Chris Pizzello - invision linkable, Invision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured.

Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

“The suspect then discharged his weapon," Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. "There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

The man has not been identified.

People are also reading…

Robinson has starred in movies such as “Hot Tub Time Machine” as well as the American version of “The Office” television show. He said he was safe in a video posted later Saturday night to his Instagram account.

Robinson said that he and others at the club were taken to a nearby concert where the pop group Big Time Rush were performing.

“I was in the green room and they were like ‘Everybody get out,’" he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riders prepare to take off for 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News