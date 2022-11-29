Police can use robots that kill, San Francisco board decides

The Democratic San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to allow police to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations. The vote Tuesday was 8 to 3.

Civil rights advocates opposed the proposal, saying it would lead to further militarization of police.

The San Francisco Police Department said it would like the option to deploy robots equipped with explosive charges to disable suspects when lives are at stake. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is divided on support for law enforcement.

A new state law requires police and sheriffs departments to inventory its military grade equipment and seek approval for their use.

The debate recalled outrage over the use of military gear by police during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the shooting death of Michael Brown.

Full story: