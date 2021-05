Police: California Tesla driver riding in backseat arrested

But it's likely that either Autopilot or Tesla's “Full Self-Driving” systems were operating for the driver to be in the back seat. Tesla is allowing a limited number of owners to test its self-driving system, but it's not clear if Sharma was one of them. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla.

Tesla says on its website and in owners manuals that both systems are not fully autonomous, and that drivers must be ready to intervene at any time.

But drivers have repeatedly zoned out with Autopilot in use, resulting in at least three U.S. deaths when neither the system nor the driver stopped for obstacles in the road.

Tesla has a system to monitor drivers to make sure they're paying attention by detecting force from hands on the steering wheel.

The system will issue warnings and eventually shut the car down if it doesn’t detect hands. But critics have said Tesla’s system is easy to fool and can take as long as a minute to shut down. Consumer Reports said in April that it was able to easily trick a Tesla into driving in Autopilot mode with no one at the wheel.

Sharma was released from Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail on Tuesday.