 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours
0 comments
AP

Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours

FILE - In a Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk the Mackinac Bridge on during the 62nd annual Labor Day Bridge Walk in Mackinaw City, Mich. A bomb scare closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021, authorities said. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said nothing was after an extensive search.

 John L. Russell

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — A bomb scare closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Law enforcement notified the Mackinac Bridge Authority of the threat and the bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m., the authority said in a tweet.

The Michigan State and Mackinaw City police investigated. Nothing was found after an “extensive search,” the authority said, and the bridge was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The more than 26,300-foot (8,016-meter) structure is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News