 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Body of boy found in Indiana was inside suitcase

  • Updated
  • 0

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The body of a young boy found over the weekend in southern Indiana was contained inside a hard suitcase, state police said Tuesday.

The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back, Sgt. Carey Huls said.

A Washington County resident hunting mushrooms found the body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. The body was located in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County.

A toll-free tip line in the case was established on Monday and has generated about 200 calls, but none of the calls have led to the identification of the boy, Huls said.

An autopsy on the boy was conducted on Tuesday but no information as to the cause of death was determined, Huls said.

Based on information provided by the autopsy, investigators believe the child was about 5 years old, Huls said. He was previously described as between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. He was Black, about 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall, with a slender build and short haircut. He is believed to have died sometime within the past week.

People are also reading…

Police say anybody with information on the boy should call 1-888-437-6432.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WHAS-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

Comedian who copped to bullying on TikTok makes amends with victim 15 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News