Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM

A man sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New Jersey was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Investigators were seeking Sean Lannon in connection with a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. The 47-year-old also is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at a New Mexico airport garage.

Authorities considered Lannon armed and dangerous, and the marshals service had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. They didn't immediately offer details on what led them to Lannon Wednesday.

The Gloucester County prosecutor's office had said Lannon may have been driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV and was possibly seen Monday afternoon in Camden, New Jersey.

He was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said. In a statement Wednesday, Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said upgraded charges against Lannon “are forthcoming.”