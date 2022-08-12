BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said.
Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting, the Bloomington Police Department announced.
“A week ago, we said that you can’t shoot at the mall and expect to get away with it. You can’t commit these acts and think you’re going to enjoy the freedoms of a free society,” Bloomington police Chief Booker Hodges said.
According to court documents, Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn't immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf.
Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. No injuries were reported.
People are also reading…
- Farley crash kills two Cedar Falls residents
- Waterloo Schools may delve into uniform policy
- Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
- Parents arrested after child found wandering neighborhood twice
- Cedar Falls council holds rare hearing, backs decision to euthanize vicious dog
- Two arrested for lottery fraud
- WATCH NOW: Firefighters free dog pinned in semi rollover
- Waterloo man arrested for false imprisonment, sexual abuse
- Man sentenced in CashApp robbery
- Waterloo police subdue man with knife
- Hawkeye commit nears return home
- Store clerk recounts gunfire following argument over lighter price
- UPDATE: Juvenile charged after firing handgun Saturday night in Waterloo
- Two Cedar Valley boys named Kid Captains at Hawkeye games
- Motive still elusive in campground slaying
Lark and the other man had just left a barbershop in Chicago when they were arrested, Hodges said. They were taken into custody without incident and jailed in Chicago pending extradition.
Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall were charged Monday with aiding an offender.
Complete coverage: Mass shootings in America
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Print Ads
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!