AP

Police: 5 teens shot; 2 carjack vehicle to get to hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — Five teenagers were shot in a fight outside a diner in downtown Atlanta, and two of them took a vehicle at gunpoint to get to a hospital, police said.

Two females and three males, between the ages of 15 and 19, were wounded late Saturday outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park, Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told reporters. Police did not know what started the fight.

Police said two of the males carjacked a vehicle from a valet parking attendant, and the other three were at the scene when officers arrived.

All five were reported in stable condition, police said.

A news release said the two who drove themselves to the hospital have been charged with carjacking.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

