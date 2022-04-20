 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Five people were found dead inside a Duluth home on Wednesday, after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home, where authorities found the bodies.

Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy," WDIO-TV reported. He said a dog was also found deceased.

Police say they are still investigating.

