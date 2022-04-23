BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.
Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11 a.m. Thursday after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning. The little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult, authorities said.
While investigating, detectives say they learned the victim's grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of the alcohol while the mother watched.
People are also reading…
- UPDATE: Police investigating robbery at Dollar General in Waterloo
- Rosewood Estate to close this summer due to regulatory changes, staffing difficulties
- Police investigating gunfire at Waterloo store
- Waterloo man arrested for exposing self in video calls
- Arrests follow Easter threats in Waterloo
- Robber demanded payment through a mobile payment app
- Local restaurant testing waters of expansion
- Ten teachers named 2022 Gold Star Award winners
- One arrested following chase, crash with squad car in Gilbertville
- Woman pleads to fraud charges in COVID relief scheme
- Former Iowa nurse faces opioid charge
- Waterloo council postpones vote on raise for police chief
- Trio of Wahawks sign NLIs to compete collegiately
- MetroNet announces plan to expand broadband in Waterloo
- Police urge caution, seek public's help following store robberies in Waterloo
The investigation remains ongoing.
***
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!