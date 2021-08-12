Police: 4 arrests in 2011 killing of Elijah Cummings' nephew

Cummings was the son of the late congressman’s brother, James Cummings. In 2011, Elijah Cummings spoke about the shooting and reflected on what it was like for tragedy to strike his own extended family.

“When it hits your house and it hits your family, I’ll tell you, it’s a lot different because I think it gives you a far better understanding of what people are feeling in those circumstances, and you can also understand the pain and the anger and the desire for closure that is, making sure that whoever might be responsible for an incident like this is brought to justice,” Cummings told The Associated Press then.