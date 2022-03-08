 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police: 3 Missouri officers, suspect wounded in shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Three Joplin police officers and a suspect were wounded Tuesday in a shooting in the southwest Missouri city, police said.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said the officers responded to a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. in Joplin. Lewis said they encountered a suspect and shots were exchanged, injuring two officers, Joplin-area media reported.

The suspect fled, police said, and officers chased him. Shots were exchanged again. This time, one officer and the suspect were struck.

Lewis declined to comment on the conditions of the suspect or the officers. He said there was no threat to the community.

City and police officials did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation, Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

