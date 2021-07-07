Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood. The three were in an unmarked undercover vehicle on their way to an assignment when they were shot, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters.

Two of the officers were agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and one was a Chicago officer, Brown said. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been reported. At a morning press briefing, Brown declined to talk about what the three undercover officers were working on and did not say whether the shooter or shooters knew that they were officers.

The shooting comes the same day as a scheduled visit to suburban Crystal Lake, Illinois, by President Joe Biden. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she plans to discuss gun control and the city’s violence when she meets with the president.