 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: 3 killed, 1 hurt in Washington state shooting

  • 0

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting in Tacoma, police said.

The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday that two females and one male had died at the scene and that a male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Everett Street, near the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

Police called it an active scene and asked people to stay away from the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News