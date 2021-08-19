Police: 3 Albuquerque officers shot responding to robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and another was injured while responding to a robbery, authorities said Thursday.

Police Chief Harold Medina said one of the officers was hit in the chest above his bulletproof vest and was listed in critical condition. One officer was shot in the arm and another was saved when he was struck in the vest. The fourth officer was injured by shrapnel or glass.

Multiple people have been detained and police were still looking for at least one more suspect, Medina said.

Authorities closed surrounding roads and nearby schools were put on lockdown as officers swarmed an area near a coffee shop in a commercial district on the city's northeast side. Police confirmed early on that they were responding to a “critical incident" and described the scene as active as they scoured the neighborhood for the outstanding suspect.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called it a horrible scene and asked for residents to pull together for the officers and their families.

“These officers put their lives at risk every single call and their families never want to get the calls they're getting today,” he said. “We're asking all of the community to have their back."