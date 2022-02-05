Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said during a news conference early Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.

Nimmer said police were called to the apartment building around 10 a.m. He said the suspect fired shots at officers but that none was hurt and that they did not return fire.

Nimmer did not provide the names or ages of the victims, but he says no child was hurt in the shooting.

Local news outlets reported earlier that police vehicles, ambulances and fire department vehicles had gathered outside the apartment complex and that a Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene.

