Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

At around the same time, police said that a uniformed officer in that area “encountered an armed citizen” and fatally shot him.

A Virginia Beach police officer was also struck by a vehicle, police said. He was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

“We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.

A total of 10 people were wounded by gunfire, including the two who died, according to police.

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital said four people wounded in the gunfire remained in the hospital on Saturday. All four of them were in good condition, a hospital spokeswoman said in an email.

Three men were charged in the initial shooting incident, police said. They were identified as Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of neighboring Chesapeake, Virginia; Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

Police said they are being held in a jail in Virginia Beach. It's unclear if they've hired attorneys, who could be contacted for comment on their behalf.

The bystander who died in the second shooting incident was Deshayla E. Harris, 28, of the nearby city of Norfolk, police said.