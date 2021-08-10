Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Vegas owner-tenant rent dispute

Police confiscated a 9mm handgun, Spencer said. The number of shots fired was not immediately known pending autopsies of the slain women.

One of the women left the three-bedroom house and returned before the fatal confrontation, Spencer said.

“We don’t know the specifics, but information from witnesses is that it’s all over money not paid for their portion of the rent,” Spencer said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Spencer said he didn’t know details about the rent dispute or the amount of money involved.

Property records show the home was built in 1945 and Lozano-Sanchez bought it in 1986. It is now surrounded by two-story apartment buildings fortified by high locked gates.

Neighborhood activists Paul Marino Jr. of Sober Homiez Outreach Ministry and James Mitchell, lead pastor at the House of Judah, stopped to pray together in front of the pink house but said they didn’t know the owner well.

The two men said they provide support to transient, homeless and low-rent residents in the several-block area shadowed by the Strat hotel tower and known locally as Naked City. A property manager said single-bedroom units on the block rent for about $750.