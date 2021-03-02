Police: 13 killed when big rig hits SUV carrying 25 people

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thirteen people were killed Tuesday when an SUV carrying 25 people and a semitruck collided on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

Twelve people were found dead when first responders reached the highway, which winds through fields in the agricultural southeastern corner of California. Another person died at a hospital, California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said.

Authorities do not yet know if the driver of the Ford Expedition, who died in the crash, had stopped at a stop sign before crossing into the path of the big rig around 6:15 a.m., Watson said. The gravel-hauling semitruck hit the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road that's about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of San Diego.

Watson described a grisly scene outside Holtville, a rural town about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of the border with farms that grow vegetables and alfalfa for cattle feed. Officers arrived to find that some people had been ejected from the SUV onto the ground. Some of the passengers had pulled themselves from the wreckage, and others who were injured were wandering around.

A Ford Expedition typically seats eight people legally. The CHP did not immediately know why so many occupants had been crammed into the SUV.