 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 11-year-old robbery suspect was driving stolen car
0 comments
AP

Police: 11-year-old robbery suspect was driving stolen car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbing an 80-year-old California man, and police said the 11-year-old was driving a stolen car.

The robbery victim, an Asian man, was walking in a residential area of San Leandro when he was attacked and robbed by the two juveniles, KRON-TV reported.

Police tracked down the suspects and said the 11-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Oakland on Monday.

“We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously,” police Lieutenant Ali Khan said.

Detectives are investigating whether the suspects committed any other crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KRON-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Courier's Cedar Valley top nurses ceremony

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News