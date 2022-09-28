LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police: 1 dead, person of interest arrested following shooting at hospital near Little Rock, Arkansas.
Police: 1 dead, person of interest arrested following shooting at hospital near Little Rock, Arkansas
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
The woman's cleaning cart was outside the restroom, and the store was open over those four days.
Teens who resist are often told, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way." They might be restrained with handcuffs or zip ties. They could be blindfolded or hooded.
Things to know today: 7 children among dead in school shooting in Russia; Ian is now a hurricane aimed at Florida; scores, highlights from NFL's Week 3.
When to watch Jupiter as it makes its closest approach to Earth in 59 years today.
Hurricane Ian on track to wreak havoc, NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson to retire, and more trending news
After a slow start to the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Ian formed in ideal conditions. Get more on that and other trending topics from today here.
Russian men are fleeing their country in droves to avoid being rounded up to fight in Ukraine following Putin's partial military mobilization. Get the latest.
Things to know today: Ian slams Cuba en route to Florida; Japan honors Abe in divisive state funeral; NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid. Get caught up.
Hurricane Fiona has made landfall in Canada as a post-tropical cyclone. Also, Tropical Storm Ian tracks toward Florida. The latest on the Atlantic storms.
Experts say the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade appears to be sending more teens to their doctors in search of birth control.