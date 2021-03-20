 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting
0 comments
AP

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DALLAS (AP) — One person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting early Saturday inside a Dallas nightclub, police said.

A fight broke out between two groups inside Pryme Night Club, police said in a statement. A person in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking six people.

All six were taken to hospitals where one woman was pronounced dead. The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.

Police said the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News