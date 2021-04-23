Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A gunman in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before police took him down with a Taser, police said Friday.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the Thursday night shooting and was taken to a hospital for injuries after being tackled by bystanders before police used a Taser to subdue him, police homicide Lt. Andra Brown said in a statement.

Brown said the gunman had been bumping into people and verbally picking fights.

The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. in the busy Gaslamp Quarter, a downtown nightlife district.

Police found a man fatally shot in a valet area outside a hotel when they received calls that more people had been shot about a block away, Brown said. The gunman got into a confrontation with a group of men and opened fire, wounding four others.

Police said the slain man was 28 old but did not release the names of him or the others. Police said the gunman had walked up to him as he stood outside the hotel and gotten into an argument with him before opening fire and walking away.