 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University
0 comments
AP

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two suspects have been taken into custody in a fatal shooting on the campus of Boise State University, police said early Tuesday.

Boise Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night. They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died. Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody minutes later.

News outlets reported that the university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting at Jade Hall. A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday before an hour had passed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News