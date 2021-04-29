Polarizing Trump ally Kobach launches bid for Kansas AG

“It is going be essential that Kansas has an attorney general who has the ability to step in and defend Kansas laws while going on the offensive against unconstitutional actions in Washington," Kobach said.

Kobach's take-no-prisoners political style alienated moderate Republicans and independent voters in his 2018 race for governor and pushed some GOP conservatives to back Marshall in 2020.

“As Republicans, we want to win,” said Kelly Arnold, a former state GOP chairman. “He has his work cut out for him to try to rally a support base.”

His first move as a candidate for attorney general showed that he's still likely to polarize voters. He appointed a western Kansas GOP activist, Laura Tawater, as his campaign treasurer late Wednesday night.

She has faced criticism because she was in Washington on Jan. 6, the day a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Tawater posted pictures from Washington on Facebook and said on Jan. 7 that she would miss “so many freedom-loving Patriots.”

She said in a text message that she attended the rally but didn't go to the Capitol afterward because she had to catch a flight. The U.S. House's second impeachment of Trump charged him with inciting the failed insurrection.