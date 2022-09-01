WARSAW (AP) — Poland to seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion from Germany for the Nazis' World War II invasion, occupation.
Poland to seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion from Germany for the Nazis' World War II invasion, occupation
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A prisoner overdosing in his cell led to law enforcement uncovering his illegal sexual relationship with a prison supervisor, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
It's a strategy known as "pack and hold." Here's what it means for shoppers.
The Justice Department has completed its review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago and has identified "limited" materials that could contain privileged information.
Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others.
The Justice Department has released a heavily redacted document on why federal agents searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Live coverage here.
What will happen to the nearly $1.4 billion jackpot if it remains unclaimed is a question on the minds of many. Mega Millions has the answer.
Police said officers put the boy in a police SUV and began driving him to the hospital before handing him off to paramedics.
"He's just loveable. He sleeps with me, steals my pillows, steals my blankets. He's just awesome," Wally's owner Joie Henney said.
Known as the "Man of the Hole," he had lived in complete isolation for the past 26 years.
The U.S. has authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today's most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.