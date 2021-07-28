Plumber turned political candidate busted in Capitol riot

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City plumber who's moonlighted as a fringe political candidate is in hot water for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol during January's insurrection, boasting about it on social media and then trying to cover his tracks.

Daniel Christmann, a 38-year-old who screamed at the city's current Republican mayoral nominee during a debate two years ago, was arrested Wednesday at his Brooklyn home after the FBI was alerted to videos on his Instagram feed showing rioters inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, prosecutors said.

Christmann was seen on security camera footage climbing through a Capitol window and later acknowledged he was there when someone on Instagram asked if he had “stormed the capitol," prosecutors said.

“Yeah im not going to lie,” Christmann said in his Jan. 7 reply, according to prosecutors, later bragging that he had “scaled a wall on a garden hose.”

Christmann, charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct inside the Capitol, was released on his own recognizance after an initial court appearance Wednesday in Brooklyn. He did not enter a plea. Another court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.