Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots

But giving hospital board members early access to the vaccine, regardless of an individual hospital’s rationale, only damages public confidence that shots are being distributed equitably, Caplan said.

“It’s a reminder that if you’re rich, well-connected and know how to work the system, you can get access that others can’t,” Caplan said. “Here it is, right in our face, when it comes to vaccinations.”

Fred Naranjo, owner of a San Francisco insurance company and chairman of the board at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, California, got a first vaccine before Christmas along with first responders and frontline medical workers.

Naranjo told KNTV-TV he wasn’t seeking special treatment ahead of others. He said he’s often at the hospital “walking the halls, talking to people,” and wanted to serve as a role model for others in the Hispanic community to get vaccinated.

“The main thing I wanted to do is to show people to take the vaccine and not to be afraid,” Naranjo said. “That it is safe. They need to be protected.”