Planning for and recovering from disasters | Across the Sky podcast

September brings us the start of meteorological fall and the month is also National Preparedness Month.

Our guest for this week is Ashley Morris, emergency management planner in Baltimore County, Maryland. She formulates and maintains emergency plans for the county, works on education and outreach, and coordinates with other planners.

Morris talks about her role and how she prepares to respond to disasters, mitigate and even prevent disasters, and plan the recovery when disasters strike.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.