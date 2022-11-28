Plane caught in Maryland power lines; Sunday's sports highlights; 'Strange World' fizzles at box office | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:
- Authorities say two people have been rescued more than six hours after their single-engine plane crashed and got stuck in some live power lines in Maryland.
- There has been renewed discussion over gun control following two mass shootings this past week.
- In sports, the Bengals pulled out a nice win at Tennessee, NFL underdogs had their day, namely the Jaguars, Browns and Raiders, the Celtics continued to have their way in the NBA, the upstart Kraken continued to amaze in the NHL and at the World Cup, Germany and Spain are fit to be tied.
- Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “Strange World” fizzled with audiences out of the gates.
