Plane backfired before crash that killed child on the ground

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A small plane sputtered and backfired even before it taxied to a takeoff that ended tragically when it slammed into an SUV, killing both men aboard the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle, a preliminary report released Tuesday shows.

The National Transportation Safety Board report does not say what caused the March 15 crash, which happened moments after the single-engine Beech B36TC took off on a training flight from North Perry Airport in suburban Fort Lauderdale.

The crash killed Yaacov Nahom, 63; Grant Hustad, 71; and young Taylor Bishop, who was riding in the SUV with his mother. Nahom and Hustad were both pilots and officials have not said which man was flying the plane. Taylor's mother survived.

A witness at the airport told investigators that before heading to the taxiway, the plane's engine was sputtering “like a rough idle” and it backfired when the pilot revved the propeller. He said the pilot repeatedly took the engine from low to high power, doing it faster than pilots typically do before taxiing to takeoff.