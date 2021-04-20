Pipeline owner: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The owner of the Dakota Access pipeline that moves oil from North Dakota to Illinois says shutting down the line would have dire financial consequences based on recent economic conditions.

Texas-based Energy Transfer said in its filing late Monday that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg should deny a motion by the Standing Rock Tribe and other pipeline opponents to halt the business while the U.S. Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. The Biden administration has not asked for a shutdown, but the Corps has left open the possibility.

Dakota Access attorney William Scherman said in a 10-page motion that shuttering the pipeline would collectively result in billions of dollars in losses to various entities, including the state of North Dakota and Three Affiliated Tribes in the northwestern part of the state. It would eliminate thousands of jobs, encourage more dangerous transportation methods and lead to higher gasoline and diesel prices, he said.

“New data and other information available today show that the effects of a shutdown would be as bad as, and in a number of ways even more detrimental than, previously anticipated,” Scherman wrote.