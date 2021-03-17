Pilot who helped Maduro allies evade US sanctions sentenced

Prosecutors in court Wednesday argued for an stiffer sentence, accusing Mones of aligning with Venezuela's “murderous regime" by arranging flights for Maduro's 2018 presidential campaign, which the U.S.-backed opposition boycotted as fraudulent after several top opponents were barred from running.

“This was not a limo service,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Adelsberg told the court. “It was a sophisticated scheme that for years undermined our national security and foreign policy.”

But Mones' attorney Christine Chung said her client had no sympathy for Maduro's socialist government. Instead, she described him as an immigrant entrepreneur who built a successful business catering to wealthy Venezuelan clients before getting taken advantage of by dubious clients — El Aissami and Lopez — who had trouble paying their bills as U.S. pressure on Venezuela increased.

“He was providing services to people much more powerful than him who ultimately had him in a financial stranglehold,” Chung argued. “They were using my client because he was giving them free flights.”

She also indicated that Mones had provided some sort of help to U.S. intelligence agencies although she did not specify what it consisted of and Adelsberg objected to any discussion in open courtroom of what he said was a highly sensitive matter.