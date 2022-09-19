 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races

  • Updated
  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round.

The name of the pilot who was killed in the crash hasn’t been released yet.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said the aircraft involved was an Aero Vodochody L-29.

The crash occurred on the third of six laps during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5, according to race officials.

The remainder of the competition was canceled after the crash, which is being investigated by the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Morning Drive: Downtown Waterloo in the Fog

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News