Pilot arrested after threatening to crash plane into Walmart in Mississippi

 Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground landed safely on Saturday.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.” He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down. The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. and was in the air for more than five hours.

Benton County Sheriff Dispatcher Connie Strickland said the plane landed and the subject was in law enforcement custody.

Earlier, the Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. It was still in the air more than five hours later, but had flown away from Tupelo and was circling over another community nearby.

Authorities believe the aircraft — a Beechcraft King Air C90A — was stolen and are working to determine whether the pilot who threatened to crash the plane is an employee of a local airport, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press. Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, were involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive.

