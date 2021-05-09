Pierre ‘Pete’ du Pont IV dies; ran for president in 1988

He did that by questioning sacrosanct social programs that his better-known rivals feared to address, such as doing away with farm subsidiaries.

Some of his positions were more conservative than those taken by then-President Ronald Reagan, including mandatory drug testing of high school students.

Du Pont insisted his was a candidacy of ideas, and he offered no apologies, even after Bush dismissed as “nutty” du Pont’s idea to create another form of Social Security modeled on private IRA accounts. The idea later became a mainstream Republican proposal. So did another one, school choice.

“Before you run for president, you ought to decide why you want to be president and what you do if you get there,” du Pont once said. “The only thing that would be worth being in that job is to try to change the things that need to be changed.”

But du Pont’s February 1988 withdrawal became inevitable after his poor showings in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

During an appearance at the Hotel du Pont in downtown Wilmington, where du Pont announced he was abandoning his campaign for president, he praised an electoral process that gave a shot at the White House to a former small-state governor with unorthodox ideas.