Photos: Wintry scenes from a buried Northeast and other snow-covered parts of America

BOSTON (AP) — Parts of northern New England were waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday, while residents of the New York City region were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

The National Weather Service said a foot or more could be on the ground in New England by the time the snow finally tapers off in the northernmost states by Wednesday evening.

The sprawling, lumbering storm already walloped the eastern United States on Monday, as the as snow piled up. More than 16 inches (40 centimeters) of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) was reported in northern New Jersey.

Here's a collection of snow photos from the Northeast and other parts of the country:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0