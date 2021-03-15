PHOTOS: See music's return to the big stage at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music returned in a big way at the Grammy Awards, as artists sidelined during the pandemic convened in downtown Los Angeles for a historic night.

Beyoncé emerged from Sunday’s ceremony as the most decorated woman in Grammys history, while Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three times. The history didn’t end there: wins by H.E.R. and Megan Thee Stallion made this year’s ceremony the first time that four separate and solo female acts won the Grammys’ top four prizes.

The show played out seamlessly between an outdoor session emceed by Trevor Noah where Swift, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and others won honors. Notably, all were present to accept.

Gone were the dressed down looks of previous virtual ceremonies. High fashion returned to the Grammys red carpet, even if it was a much smaller affair.