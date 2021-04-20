 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Joy, tears, calls for change after Floyd verdict
0 comments
spotlight AP

Photos: Joy, tears, calls for change after Floyd verdict

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Apr.20 -- Jason Johnson, Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund president, discusses his views on the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, and whether the case will lead to a cultural shift in policing throughout the country. He speaks to Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."

Crowds across the country celebrated, streaming through the streets with signs of Floyd's face, breaking down in tears. But now many see the trial as a litmus test for how sincere Americans are about racial justice and police reform.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin Verdict Reaction, Vikki Brown

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News