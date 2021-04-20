Photos: Joy, tears, calls for change after Floyd verdict
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities were still seeking a suspect after three men were killed and two injured in a shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern near Kenosha.
Buckingham Palace has released the broad outlines of Saturday's funeral program for Prince Philip, including plans for princes William and Harry.
A Michigan father has moved his 7-year-old biracial daughter from one school to another after the child's hair was cut on separate occasions by a classmate and a teacher.
Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for George Floyd's death in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.
A former sheriff's deputy in Texas was taken into custody after a manhunt that began when three people were fatally shot in Austin, authorities said.
The man who police say fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis is a former employee.
A white Army sergeant depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been charged with third-degree assault.