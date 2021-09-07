Photographer, his leg lost, seeks answers from Paralympians

When sprinter Luis Puertas and I spoke of his life before an IED in Iraq which took both of his legs, he preferred to bury the past and to look ahead to the challenges life has yet to throw at him, “I like to be by myself, I want to be by myself” he told me again and again.

Cyclist Tom Davis assured me that his injuries changed his life and that of his family for the better -- he’s a better person, a better husband and father, all because of the ambush which cost him his leg. He wouldn’t give any of it up for the opportunity to walk again, he said.

Freddie De Los Santos feels differently. Now when he smiles his mouth opens up to a beautiful set of fake teeth; he has the physique of an athlete and he moves with ease. But he said he would burn everything he has -- his home, his race bike, his paintings, the new Tesla he just bought -- to get his leg back and leave behind the ghosts of a war that haunt him day and night.

Unlike the others, unlike me, swimmer Brad Snyder lost not a limb but his eyes. I had never photographed a story about a blind person before, and I decided to deactivate the silent mode of my camera so he was conscious of each photograph I made with the click of the shutter. My lenses focus on the retinas of my subjects; Brad has no retinas, so until I turned off the feature the camera often focused on the eyes of his guide dog, Timber.